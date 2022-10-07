MDsquare (TMED) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23,426.00

MDsquare (TMED) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One MDsquare token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MDsquare has traded 247.6% higher against the dollar. MDsquare has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $23,426.00 worth of MDsquare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MDsquare Profile

MDsquare was first traded on October 20th, 2018. MDsquare’s total supply is 28,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for MDsquare is medium.com/@mdsquare. MDsquare’s official website is mdsqr.io. MDsquare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MDsquare is https://reddit.com/r/mdsquare.

Buying and Selling MDsquare

According to CryptoCompare, “MDsquare (TMED) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MDsquare has a current supply of 28,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MDsquare is 0.00003841 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,001.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mdsqr.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MDsquare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MDsquare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MDsquare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

