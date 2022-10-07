Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 540.8% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 33,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.
AbbVie Price Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Articles
