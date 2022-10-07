Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Medallion Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.13. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.21 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 133,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,909,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 478.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 68,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 76.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 77,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

