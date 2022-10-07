Media Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.16 Million (MEDIA)

Media Network (MEDIA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Media Network has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $624,018.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Media Network has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Media Network token can currently be purchased for about $8.64 or 0.00044036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Media Network Profile

Media Network’s official Twitter account is @media_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Media Network’s official website is media.network.

Buying and Selling Media Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Media Network (MEDIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Media Network has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Media Network is 8.63741346 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $609,775.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://media.network/.”

