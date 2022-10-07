Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

