Medicalveda One Day Volume Hits $8,736.00 (MVEDA)

Medicalveda (MVEDA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Medicalveda has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Medicalveda token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Medicalveda has a total market cap of $178,992.00 and approximately $8,736.00 worth of Medicalveda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Medicalveda alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Medicalveda

Medicalveda launched on August 24th, 2020. Medicalveda’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens. Medicalveda’s official message board is medium.com/amir-h-neghabian. The official website for Medicalveda is medicalveda.com. Medicalveda’s official Twitter account is @incveda and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Medicalveda Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Medicalveda (MVEDA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Medicalveda has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Medicalveda is 0.00203086 USD and is down -4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $10,021.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://medicalveda.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalveda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Medicalveda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Medicalveda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Medicalveda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Medicalveda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.