MeetPle Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (MPT)

MeetPle (MPT) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One MeetPle token can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MeetPle has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. MeetPle has a market capitalization of $36.26 million and approximately $25,552.00 worth of MeetPle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MeetPle alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MeetPle

MeetPle launched on October 31st, 2020. MeetPle’s total supply is 2,998,900,006 tokens. MeetPle’s official website is meetple.io. MeetPle’s official Twitter account is @webrtc_meetple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MeetPle

According to CryptoCompare, “MeetPle (MPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. MeetPle has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MeetPle is 0.01277375 USD and is down -11.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $47,342.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://meetple.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MeetPle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MeetPle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MeetPle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MeetPle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MeetPle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.