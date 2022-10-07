Memecoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.15 Million (MEM)

Memecoin (MEM) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Memecoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Memecoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $75,118.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Memecoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Memecoin

Memecoin was first traded on June 14th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,917,897 tokens. The official website for Memecoin is meme.com. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/memeexplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Memecoin is blog.meme.com. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @memeexplorers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Memecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Memecoin (MEM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Memecoin has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Memecoin is 0.02774364 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $32,950.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://meme.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

