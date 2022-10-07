MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $138,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,403.64.

Shares of MELI opened at $929.18 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,711.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 196.44 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $918.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $886.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

