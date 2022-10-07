MerchDAO Price Reaches $0.0272 on Top Exchanges (MRCH)

MerchDAO (MRCH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, MerchDAO has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MerchDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. MerchDAO has a market cap of $251,847.00 and approximately $17,099.00 worth of MerchDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MerchDAO Profile

MerchDAO launched on March 27th, 2021. MerchDAO’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens. MerchDAO’s official Twitter account is @merchdao?s=21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. MerchDAO’s official website is merchdao.com. The official message board for MerchDAO is medium.com/@merchdao.

MerchDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MerchDAO (MRCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MerchDAO has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MerchDAO is 0.02785353 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $30,497.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://merchdao.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MerchDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MerchDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MerchDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

