Mercor Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78,078.79 (MRCR)

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Mercor Finance has a total market cap of $78,078.79 and approximately $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercor Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mercor Finance has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009335 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Mercor Finance Profile

Mercor Finance’s genesis date was May 25th, 2021. Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,150,000 tokens. Mercor Finance’s official message board is mercorfinance.medium.com. The official website for Mercor Finance is mercor.finance. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @mercorfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercor Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercor Finance (MRCR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mercor Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mercor Finance is 0.00165323 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $54.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mercor.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercor Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercor Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercor Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

