Mercurial Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,650.00 (MER)

Mercurial Finance (MER) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. Mercurial Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $15,650.00 worth of Mercurial Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mercurial Finance has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Mercurial Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mercurial Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Mercurial Finance Profile

Mercurial Finance launched on April 30th, 2021. Mercurial Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mercurial Finance’s official website is www.mercurial.finance. Mercurial Finance’s official message board is mercurialfi.medium.com. Mercurial Finance’s official Twitter account is @mercurialfi.

Buying and Selling Mercurial Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercurial Finance (MER) is a cryptocurrency . Mercurial Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mercurial Finance is 0.01382998 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $13,505.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mercurial.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercurial Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercurial Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercurial Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercurial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercurial Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.