Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,821 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 22,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 168,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 91,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.4% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

