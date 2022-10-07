Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,331 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,520,000 after acquiring an additional 69,619 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 143.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE VLO opened at $119.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.14. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

