Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Trading Down 1.8 %

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $269.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.58 and a 200 day moving average of $296.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $254.27 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

