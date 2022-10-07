Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $155.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.31. The company has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

