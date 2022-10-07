Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $364,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 902.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 190,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 171,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $122.27 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $164.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.99.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

