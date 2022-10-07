Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayar Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3M by 19.7% in the second quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 73,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 27.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in 3M by 49.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 51,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.93.

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.76. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

