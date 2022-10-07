Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $241.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.29. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

