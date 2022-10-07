Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $3,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,403.64.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $929.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $918.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $886.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.44 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,711.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

