Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.74.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $106.61 and a one year high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.