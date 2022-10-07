Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Novartis by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $13,625,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 102,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS opened at $76.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

