Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $155.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.64. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

