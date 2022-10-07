Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 886 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,525,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,284,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of ZTS opened at $152.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.77 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.