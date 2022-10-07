Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,681 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $165.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.45. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $157.31 and a 52-week high of $208.48.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

