Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,443 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $924,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 5,146.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.