Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 950 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in General Motors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,143,217 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,775 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 56,589 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.61.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $34.63 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

