Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,550 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBND. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,672,000 after acquiring an additional 407,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EBND opened at $19.16 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

