Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 78,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 201,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,801 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,566 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

