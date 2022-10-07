Meritage Portfolio Management Has $1.20 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

SLYV stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.89. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

