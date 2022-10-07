Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.14 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

MRK opened at $87.44 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

