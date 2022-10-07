Meritage Portfolio Management Has $694,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,718,000 after buying an additional 180,105 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $115.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.58 and a 200-day moving average of $123.91.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

