MesChain (MES) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

MesChain (MES) traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, MesChain has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MesChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MesChain has a market capitalization of $107,909.20 and $2,604.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008897 BTC.

MesChain Token Profile

MesChain’s launch date was September 18th, 2019. MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 tokens. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @meschainmes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MesChain is www.meschain.io.

MesChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MesChain (MES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. MesChain has a current supply of 4,399,700,232 with 874,972,732 in circulation. The last known price of MesChain is 0.00011767 USD and is down -24.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $7,601.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meschain.io.”

