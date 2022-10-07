Meta Price Hits $0.0000 (META)

Meta (META) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Meta token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a market capitalization of $229,313.20 and approximately $44,711.00 worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meta has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,538.97 or 0.99994078 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002559 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063774 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022493 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on October 28th, 2021. Meta’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Meta’s official Twitter account is @meta_shiba and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. The official website for Meta is metabsc.app.

Buying and Selling Meta

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta is 0.00000023 USD and is down -5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $287.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metabsc.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

