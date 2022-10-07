MetaFooty Price Down 63.8% Over Last 7 Days (MFY)

MetaFooty (MFY) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One MetaFooty token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaFooty has traded down 63.8% against the dollar. MetaFooty has a total market cap of $17,407.02 and $11,366.00 worth of MetaFooty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

About MetaFooty

MetaFooty’s launch date was August 28th, 2022. MetaFooty’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for MetaFooty is metafooty.org. MetaFooty’s official Twitter account is @metafooty_oa.

Buying and Selling MetaFooty

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaFooty (MFY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaFooty has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaFooty is 0.00018337 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $169.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metafooty.org/.”

