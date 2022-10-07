MetaGin Trading 29.6% Higher This Week (METAGIN)

MetaGin (METAGIN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One MetaGin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. MetaGin has a total market cap of $19,002.40 and $24,879.00 worth of MetaGin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaGin has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaGin Profile

MetaGin was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. MetaGin’s total supply is 19,000,000 tokens. MetaGin’s official website is www.metagin.finance. MetaGin’s official Twitter account is @gin_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaGin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaGin (METAGIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaGin has a current supply of 19,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaGin is 0.00100016 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metagin.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaGin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaGin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaGin using one of the exchanges listed above.

