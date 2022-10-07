MetaHash (MHC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.06 Million

#MetaHash (MHC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $28,523.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was June 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,708,973,554 coins and its circulating supply is 3,527,615,647 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “#MetaHash (MHC) is a cryptocurrency . #MetaHash has a current supply of 3,707,036,129 with 3,525,698,675.660527 in circulation. The last known price of #MetaHash is 0.00171323 USD and is down -5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,607.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metahash.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.