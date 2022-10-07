MetaHome (METAHOME) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16,880.00

MetaHome (METAHOME) traded 86.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, MetaHome has traded down 97.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaHome token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MetaHome has a market cap of $2,734.97 and approximately $16,880.00 worth of MetaHome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetaHome Profile

MetaHome was first traded on June 22nd, 2022. MetaHome’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000,000,000 tokens. MetaHome’s official Twitter account is @metahomeland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaHome is metahomeland.io. The Reddit community for MetaHome is https://reddit.com/r/metahomeland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MetaHome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaHome (METAHOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaHome has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaHome is 0 USD and is down -4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metahomeland.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaHome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaHome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaHome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

