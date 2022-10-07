Metaland DAO (META) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $171,126.00

Metaland DAO (META) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Metaland DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaland DAO has traded down 88.3% against the dollar. Metaland DAO has a total market capitalization of $20,211.60 and $171,126.00 worth of Metaland DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,006.52 or 1.00020416 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002655 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00051045 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00063488 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022003 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Metaland DAO Token Profile

Metaland DAO (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2022. Metaland DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metaland DAO is metalanddao.io. Metaland DAO’s official Twitter account is @daometaland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaland DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaland DAO (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaland DAO has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaland DAO is 0.00000021 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metalanddao.io/.”

