Metaloop Tech Hits One Day Volume of $13,489.00 (MLT)

Metaloop Tech (MLT) traded 53.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Metaloop Tech has a market cap of $26,739.38 and approximately $13,489.00 worth of Metaloop Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaloop Tech token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Metaloop Tech has traded 79.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

Metaloop Tech Profile

Metaloop Tech’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2021. Metaloop Tech’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,645,622,552 tokens. Metaloop Tech’s official Twitter account is @metalooptech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaloop Tech is https://reddit.com/r/metalooptech. Metaloop Tech’s official website is www.metalooptech.com. Metaloop Tech’s official message board is medium.com/@metaloop2030.

Buying and Selling Metaloop Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaloop Tech (MLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaloop Tech has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaloop Tech is 0.00001708 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $198.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metalooptech.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaloop Tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaloop Tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaloop Tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

