Metaverse Index 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,848.00 (MVI)

Metaverse Index (MVI) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Metaverse Index has a market cap of $5.18 million and $18,848.00 worth of Metaverse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metaverse Index has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse Index token can currently be purchased for $29.19 or 0.00149090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metaverse Index Token Profile

Metaverse Index launched on April 6th, 2021. Metaverse Index’s total supply is 39,602 tokens. The official message board for Metaverse Index is medium.com/indexcoop. Metaverse Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/v2/set/0x72e364f2abdc788b7e918bc238b21f109cd634d7.

Buying and Selling Metaverse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Index (MVI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metaverse Index has a current supply of 39,602.22521405 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaverse Index is 29.8953827 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $24,326.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tokensets.com/v2/set/0x72e364F2ABdC788b7E918bc238B21f109Cd634D7.”

