MetaVerse-M Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $26,084.81 (M)

MetaVerse-M (M) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. MetaVerse-M has a market cap of $26,084.81 and $16,779.00 worth of MetaVerse-M was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetaVerse-M has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One MetaVerse-M token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

MetaVerse-M Token Profile

MetaVerse-M’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2022. MetaVerse-M’s total supply is 6,012,367 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,376,905 tokens. The official website for MetaVerse-M is meta-dex.live. MetaVerse-M’s official Twitter account is @dex_universe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaVerse-M

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaVerse-M (M) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaVerse-M has a current supply of 6,012,366.88684 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaVerse-M is 0.00240948 USD and is up 8.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://meta-dex.live.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaVerse-M directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaVerse-M should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaVerse-M using one of the exchanges listed above.

