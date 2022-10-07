Metaxy (MXY) Trading 53.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metaxy (MXY) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Metaxy has a total market capitalization of $5,451.15 and $66,011.00 worth of Metaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaxy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metaxy has traded 53.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaxy Token Profile

Metaxy’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Metaxy’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. Metaxy’s official website is www.metaxy.game. Metaxy’s official message board is medium.com/@metaxy. Metaxy’s official Twitter account is @metaxymxy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metaxy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaxy (MXY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaxy has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaxy is 0.00018076 USD and is down -4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $12.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metaxy.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

