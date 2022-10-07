Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of MEOH opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Methanex by 64.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Methanex by 284.8% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.