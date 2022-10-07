Metro Pacific Investments (OTCMKTS:MPCIY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Metro Pacific Investments (OTCMKTS:MPCIY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Metro Pacific Investments Price Performance

MPCIY opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Metro Pacific Investments has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

Get Metro Pacific Investments alerts:

Metro Pacific Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, an investment holding company, develops infrastructure assets through its investments in water, toll roads, power generation and distribution, healthcare services, and light rail and logistics in the Philippines. It operates through Power, Toll Operations, Water, Healthcare, Rail, Logistics, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Pacific Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Pacific Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.