Metro Pacific Investments (OTCMKTS:MPCIY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Metro Pacific Investments (OTCMKTS:MPCIY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Metro Pacific Investments Price Performance
MPCIY opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Metro Pacific Investments has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.
Metro Pacific Investments Company Profile
