Mettalex Price Hits $0.0702 (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Mettalex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a total market cap of $78,830.42 and approximately $21,957.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex launched on September 8th, 2020. Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 tokens. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com. The official message board for Mettalex is mettalex.com/blog. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mettalex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mettalex (MTLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mettalex has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 1,123,003.11600207 in circulation. The last known price of Mettalex is 0.07191168 USD and is down -5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $24,151.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mettalex.com/.”

