Mettalex Price Hits $0.0702 (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Mettalex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a total market cap of $78,830.42 and $21,957.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 tokens. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com. Mettalex’s official message board is mettalex.com/blog. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mettalex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mettalex (MTLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mettalex has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 1,123,003.11600207 in circulation. The last known price of Mettalex is 0.07191168 USD and is down -5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $24,151.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mettalex.com/.”

