MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MFA Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.65.

NYSE:MFA opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $784.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $19.06.

In other MFA Financial news, CEO Craig L. Knutson purchased 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Craig L. Knutson acquired 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,062.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

