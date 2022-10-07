MIB Coin (MIB) Price Tops $0.0006

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. MIB Coin has a market cap of $105,931.32 and approximately $547.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 454,132,937 coins and its circulating supply is 176,831,009 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB Coin (MIB) is a cryptocurrency . MIB Coin has a current supply of 454,021,022 with 176,719,094.08029 in circulation. The last known price of MIB Coin is 0.00059909 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mibcoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

