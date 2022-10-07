Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the software giant will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.68 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.80.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $246.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.35. Microsoft has a one year low of $232.73 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

